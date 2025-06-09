Navuso to help agriculture sector thrive

[Source: Ministry of Agriculture and Waterways Fiji/Facebook]

The Navuso Agriculture and Technology Institute stands as a beacon of hope and practical education for farmers and youth aspiring to thrive in the agricultural sector.

Central to its ongoing success is the strong partnership and financial backing from the government, which has recognized the critical role the institute plays in transforming communities through skill development and economic empowerment.

Head of School Uraia Waibuta says their collaboration with the government is vital after a devastating fire last year destroyed part of the school’s administration block.

Article continues after advertisement

“Their grants and support enable us to carry out diverse programs and enhance our infrastructure, ensuring that students get the best training and resources.”

Beyond infrastructure, the government partnership allows Navuso to offer nationally accredited training courses that raise the standard of agricultural knowledge across Fiji.

Looking ahead, Navuso Institute is expanding both its course offerings and facilities, including storerooms to securely manage tools and equipment essential for effective training.

The ongoing government support continues to be the backbone of these developments, ensuring the institute remains a cornerstone of Fiji’s agricultural education and rural development.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.