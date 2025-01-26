Nausori Plaza officially opens

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance, Professor Biman Prasad, officially opened the newly constructed Nausori Plaza, calling it a remarkable testament to vision, collaboration, and investment.

He says the modern commercial complex aims to serve as a hub for the growing town, providing a variety of amenities to the local community.

The $30 million investment, spanning three levels and covering approximately 15,000 square metres, features retail spaces, restaurants, food courts, offices, residential apartments, and a 36-room hotel.

Article continues after advertisement

Professor Prasad highlights the project as a significant milestone for Nausori, stressing its role in driving local economic growth and creating new opportunities for businesses and entrepreneurs.

“The plaza provides a platform for small and medium enterprises to grow and succeed, contributing to the revitalization of the local businesses and industries. Local employees, I’m told, are gaining skills and experience, enhancing the capacity of our workforce in the Nausori area.”

The Deputy Prime Minister adds the Nausori Plaza offers 41 commercial units, providing local businesses and entrepreneurs with opportunities to expand and flourish.

With its strategic location and comprehensive offerings, the Nausori Plaza is expected to play a crucial role in the town’s development, generating long-term economic benefits and enhancing the quality of life for its residents.