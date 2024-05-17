Nausori Health Centre revamp to benefit thousands

Nausori Health Centre

Months of effort have paid off as over 70,000 Fijians will now benefit from the newly refurbished Nausori Health Centre, officially opened today.

While work on this project began in October last year, Fijians in the area had sought health services in temporary field hospital tents set up in the parking area.

Under the health infrastructure support program from the New Zealand government, over $700,000 has been invested in the refurbishment.

Article continues after advertisement

This includes the establishment of six new doctors’ consultation rooms, a new and much larger waiting area, a new pharmacy, laboratory unit, treatment room, foot care room and an improved public sanitary facility.

Speaking at the commissioning of the refurbished facility in Nausori today, Health Minister Dr. Atonio Lalabalavu states that the newly refurbished health center is ready to serve the people of Rewa, Tailevu, and Naitasiri provinces.

“The improved work environment will motivate the staff of Nausori Health Centre to deliver their best service to the more than 70,000 population under the Nausori Medical Area, who will also find the refurbished facility a clean and pleasant place to be seen and treated.”

New Zealand High Commissioner to Fiji Charlotte Darlow emphasizes the importance of continuous investment in primary health care.

“And so being able to invest in primary care facilities like this one, I think, is so important because for so many members of the community, it is their first and sometimes only point of care, and it is the most accessible point. It’s the point where you know you should bring your children to get vaccinated, as opposed to the point where you can’t get treated for your osteoarthritis.”

The Health Ministry says the Duavata Partnership is making a meaningful impact on health services in Fiji and they look forward to their ongoing collaboration and partnership in the future.