Weather will get worse, Fijians advised to be vigilant

The weather will get even worse than what Fiji has experienced in the last 24 hours.

Rain and strong winds are expected to get worse as we head into the weekend.

Acting Director Fiji Meteorological Services Terry Atalifo says they still anticipate TD05F will develop into a category 1 cyclone by tomorrow morning.

“The path its taking is crossing over the Mamanuca group by tomorrow morning and it’s going to cross just to the southwest of Viti Levu later tomorrow afternoon and also just to the northeast of Kadavu making its way further south.”

He says by tomorrow they are likely to name the system.

Atalifo stresses the situation will get worse.

“As this system draws closer to us the weather is expected to deteriorate further so at the moment we are experiencing rain, strong and gusty winds but we expect the situation to get worse from tomorrow onwards.”

He says they have also recorded significant rainfall in a 24 hour period to 9am today.

Nadarivatu saw 506mm of rain, Rakiraki had 223mm, Koronivia recorded 139mm while Ba to Rarawai had 175mm.



Ba town [Source: NDMO]

A flood warning remains in force for low lying areas, small streams next to and areas adjacent to and downstream of Qawa river in Vanua Levu, Nakauvadra and Penang rivers in Rakiraki, Nasivi river in Tavua, Matawalu and Vitogo rivers in Lautoka, Elevuka creek, Navala and Ba river n and Semo river in Sigatoka.

It is now also in force for low lying areas, areas adjacent to and downstream of Wainimala, Wainibuka, Waimanu and Waidina rivers.

A flood alert remains in force for low lying areas and small creeks and streams next to and downstream of Keiyasi, Sigatoka, Nadi and Navua rivers and is now in force for Rewa River.



The Balenabelo foot crossing in Sigatoka [Source: Fiji Police]

A flash flood warning remains in force for all low lying areas and small streams adjacent to major rivers of Vanua Levu and Viti Levu.

Areas included in this warning are Nabouwalu to Labasa, Nabouwalu to Kubulau, Dawara to Nabalebale village along the Wailevu West Coast road, Naibalebale village to Savusavu, Savusavu to Natewa and Tunuloa, Koroalau to Saqani and Saqani to Labasa.

For Viti Levu, it includes low lying areas from Sigatoka through Lautoka to Rakiraki, Semo, Nawaicoba, Nadi back road, Lomolomo and Barara flats.

Navutu flats, Lovu, Saru back road, Vuda back road, Koronubu flat, Namosau, Veisari, Baravu flats and Nailaga.