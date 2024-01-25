Vanua Levu braces for heavy rainfall

[File Photo]

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director Bipen Prakash reports that Tropical Disturbance 04F is currently impacting a significant part of the Northern Division and nearby smaller islands.

Specifically, he says that Vanua Levu is currently experiencing heavy rainfall, heightening the risk of flooding in areas prone to such occurrences.

Prakash has issued a cautionary statement urging residents in low-lying areas to exercise vigilance and take necessary precautions in light of the elevated flooding risk.

Article continues after advertisement

The Weather Office states that heavy rainfall warnings have been lifted for the Western Division including Nadi, Lautoka, Sigatoka, and Kadavu.

The Fiji Meteorological Service continues to monitor the situation, providing updates as the tropical disturbance progresses across the region.