Tsunami waves observed following earthquake

[Source: Daily Mail]

A tsunami threat has been issued for Fiji, Vanuatu and New Caledonia after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Southeast of Fiji.

The warnings were issued just after 3pm by the Pacific Tsunami Warning Centre.

The earthquake was 7.7 magnitude and occurred at a depth of 38km.

The tsunami waves are expected to reach 0.3 to 1 meter above the tide level for some coasts of Fiji, New Caledonia, Kiribati and New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Vanuatu Meteorology and Geo-Hazard Department has warned that an earthquake of this size has the potential to cause destructive Tsunami waves between 1 to 3 meters and can strike Vanuatu coastlines within minutes and more distant coastlines within an hour.