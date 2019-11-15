TC Tino to clear from the group later today

The Fiji group is expected to be cleared from threats of Tropical Cyclone Tino from later this evening.

The Nadi Weather Office says as of 9am this morning TC Tino has developed into a category three and is tracking towards Tonga.

The category three cyclone was located to the east of the Lau group at about 240km from Lakeba at 9am.

The weather office says TC is moving southeast towards Tonga and Fiji should be cleared before nightfall.

Meanwhile, a flash flood warning remains for low lying areas, small streams and flood-prone areas of southern and eastern parts of Viti Levu and Vanua Levu.

A heavy rain warning also remains for southern and eastern parts of the larger islands.