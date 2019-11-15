Prime Minister briefed on TC Sarai

Prime Minister Voreqe Bainimarama has been briefed on TC Sarai by the National Disaster Management Office.

Speaking to FBC news after the briefing Bainimarama has assured the nation that the government machinery is on top of things.

He has called on Fijians to ensure they have taken all necessary precautions.

Article continues after advertisement

“Everything is well looked after by the team. Besides a bit of rain, everything seems to be normal right now. Always look after yourself during the hurricane season especially today.”

The Prime Minister has also confirmed that all arms of government are now on standby.