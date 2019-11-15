Police on standby as TC Sarai approaches

The Fiji Police Force Taskforce team is on standby to assist Fijians as and when the need arises.

The Force is liaising closely with the National Disaster Management Office and the Republic of Fiji Military Forces as effects of Tropical Cyclone Sarai is being felt in most parts of Fiji.

Police Chief of Operations ACP Maretino Qiolevu adds Fijians should also play a proactive role by prioritizing their safety and has urged them to avoid unnecessary movement as the threat of TC Sarai looms.

“But for those loitering as this is a time too where criminal elements take advantage of the weather situation for their own agenda. Let me warn you that Police is vigilant as we are running our operation in parallel with our cyclone operation and we are there to tackle things as it comes.”

National Disaster Management Office Director Vasiti Soko says they are liaising closely with law enforcement agencies to also assist with emergency operations.

“We’re actually operating with a full staff including members of the RFMF, the Fiji Police Force and the Navy. We are working very closely with the four divisional commissioners with regards to emergencies or situation on the weather and the response that are happening in all four districts will be reported through the different divisional commissioners and then to our ENOC. The skeleton I mentioned earlier was the ministries.”

The public is being urged to act responsibly and pay heed to all the warnings given by the respective authorities.