Officers on standby for flood operations

The Fiji Police Force has confirmed that 160 officers are on standby for flood operations and help in evacuation efforts in the Western Division.

Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu states that the officers will be covering the entire division, from Rakiraki to Sigatoka.

He adds that currently, five evacuation centres are open and housing affected residents from flood-prone areas in the west.

“And we have also advised villages within the interior of the western division not to move to other villages, especially from Navosa, because most of the areas crossing have been flooded. So tonight probably we’ll do the same thing that we did to Nadi.”



Chief of Operations ACP Livai Driu

ACP Driu states that the police will be closely monitoring the movement of people, especially in busy commercial areas.

Meanwhile, heavy rain and flooding continue to affect parts of Fiji, particularly in the western regions.

The Fiji Meteorological Service has issued flood warnings, with rainfall expected to persist.

ACP Driu says the police force and emergency services remain on high alert.