Off season tropical disturbance monitored in the region

[Source: Fiji Meteorological Service/ Facebook]

The Fiji Meteorological Service detected a tropical disturbance to the east-northeast of the Solomon Islands last night.

This disturbance has been designated as TD01F.

Notably, TD01F has developed outside the cyclone season and is the first system to emerge during the 2023-2024 Tropical Cyclone (TC) Season.

There is potential for this system to evolve into a tropical cyclone early next week.

However, at this point in time, it does not pose a direct threat to the Fiji Group, based on current analysis.

The Fiji Meteorological Service will continue to monitor the development of TD01F over the next few days and will promptly update the public on any new developments.

With the official tropical cyclone season commencing on the 1st of November, the weather office in Nadi is strongly advising members of the public to stay up to date with the latest warnings.