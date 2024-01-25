NDMO urges caution

[Fiji Government / Facebook]

The National Disaster Management Office is pleading with Fijians to take precautions and prioritize safety at all times in the wake of a heavy rain alert and possible flooding of low-lying and flood-prone areas.

Members of the public are advised to stay away from flooded roads, crossings, walkways, rivers and streams and refrain from attempting to cross or swim in flooded rivers, streams, drains, roads and walkways where water is above knee level.

NDMO reiterates that flooding can be extremely hazardous, which can lead to dangerous situations and even drowning.

Safety of people is important, and there is a need to take precautions and avoid unnecessary risks during this time.