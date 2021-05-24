NDMO focuses on getting schools decontaminated

The National Disaster and Management Office is now focused on getting schools decontaminated and ready for school resumption.

Minister Inia Seruiratu says the safe return of evacuees to their homes is on their agenda as well.

Seruiratu is urging NDMO personnel to work fast and help Fijians return so that schools can be decontaminated.

Article continues after advertisement

“Let’s move people back to their homes because we want the schools to be prepared as well for the recommencement of school that began last week. That’s the basic guidance. We’ll keep people sheltered, but at the same time, we need the evacuation centers to be empty as well”.

Seruiratu adds that they are working round the clock to ensure homes are also safe for people to go back to as well.