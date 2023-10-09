Live tsunami drill, don’t panic

The National Disaster Management Office advises that there will be a live tsunami drill along the Suva-Lami corridor this morning.
The tsunami drill is scheduled for 11am and is part of the government’s continued commitment to improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.
This exercise is also to test the functionality of the sirens.
There are a total of 13 sirens installed along the Suva foreshore, each with an acoustic range of 1.2kms.
NDMO says all 13 sirens will be activated; however, no evacuation is required.
Locations if the sirens are as follows:
1. Water Authority of Fiji – Kinoya Sewerage Plant
2.FINTEL – Vatuwaqa
3. RFMF Officers Training School – Vatuwaga
4 USP Statham
5. USP Lower Campus
6. USP Main campus
7. Veiuto Primary School
8. Government Training Centre – Nasese
9.I-Taukei Trust Fund Board
10.SCC Civic Car park Rooftop
11. Biosecurity, Renown Street – Suva Central
112. Government Shipping Services – Walu Bay
13. Lami Town