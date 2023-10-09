Live tsunami drill, don’t panic

The National Disaster Management Office advises that there will be a live tsunami drill along the Suva-Lami corridor this morning.

The tsunami drill is scheduled for 11am and is part of the government’s continued commitment to improving its state of readiness for any tsunami event.

This exercise is also to test the functionality of the sirens.

Article continues after advertisement

There are a total of 13 sirens installed along the Suva foreshore, each with an acoustic range of 1.2kms.

NDMO says all 13 sirens will be activated; however, no evacuation is required.

Locations if the sirens are as follows:

1. Water Authority of Fiji – Kinoya Sewerage Plant

2.FINTEL – Vatuwaqa

3. RFMF Officers Training School – Vatuwaga

4 USP Statham

5. USP Lower Campus

6. USP Main campus

7. Veiuto Primary School

8. Government Training Centre – Nasese

9.I-Taukei Trust Fund Board

10.SCC Civic Car park Rooftop

11. Biosecurity, Renown Street – Suva Central

112. Government Shipping Services – Walu Bay

13. Lami Town