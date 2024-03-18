[File Photo]

A heavy rain warning remains in force for the entire Fiji Group.

According to the Fiji Metrological Office, a trough of low pressure with associated clouds and rain continues to affect the northern and northeastern parts of the country.

A flood warning remains in force for the flood-prone areas adjacent to and downstream of all major rivers in Vanua Levu.

Article continues after advertisement

A flood warning previously in force for flood-prone areas adjacent and downstream of major rivers in western Viti Levu has been downgraded to alert, whereas the warning for flood-prone areas adjacent and downstream of the Wainibuka, Wainimala, Waindina, Waimanu, Rewa, and Nauva Rivers have now been cancelled.

This same trough of low pressure is expected to drift southward again from Tuesday and affect the country until Friday.

The system is expected to continue to bring rain until late next week.