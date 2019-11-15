Flash flood warning now in place for Central Division

A flash flood warning is now in place for all low areas, small streams and areas adjacent to major rivers in the Central Division.

As TC Sarai continues to move towards Fiji, river levels are still below their respective alert mark, the heavy rain being experienced in most parts should fuel more fears of floods later today with the high tide scheduled for 8.16pm.

A strong wind warning remains in force for the Lau Group and Rotuma, while heavy rain warnings are still in place for Fiji.

Tropical Cyclone Sarai and was located about 200km northwest of Viwa or about 300km northwest of Nadi at 7am today.

On its projected path, the cyclone which is currently a category one is expected to move south and the centre should be about 110km west of Viwa or about 170km west-northwest of Nadi by 7pm today.

Close to its centre the cyclone is expected to have average winds of up to 65km/hr with momentary gusts to 90km/hr.

The cyclone is now moving South-Southwest at 22km/hour.