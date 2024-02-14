First responders learn communication skills

[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

A communication training initiative aimed at enhancing the communication skills of first responders during disasters took place this week.

This has been made possible through a collaboration between the National Disaster Management Office, the Australian Government and World Food Program Pacific.

NDMO emphasizes the critical nature of this training, highlighting its role in equipping first responders with essential skills and knowledge in using High-Frequency (HF) Radio systems during emergencies.

[Source: NDMO]

Recognizing the significance of effective communication in emergency situations, NDMO stressed the importance of training first responders to utilize HF radio effectively.

This training is expected to better prepare first responders to handle emergencies, respond promptly and decisively ultimately contributing to saving lives.