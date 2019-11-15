Debris and washed out road block access for Boubale residents

Debris from the heavy flooding caused by TC Tino last night has blocked access to the main road and the town for residents of Boubale in Bulileka, Labasa.

Boubale is usually hit by floods every time there is heavy rain and the downpour from TC Tino was no different.

Resident Dev Anand says the river looked like the sea last night as the floodwaters covered farms and plains on both ends of the bridge.

He says because of that, a portion of the road at one end of the bridge has been washed away and they cannot cross the bridge.

A businessman, Anand says if authorities do not clear the debris and fix the washed-out portion of the road, he will end up losing a day’s income.

Farmer Mohammed Buksh says he has had to bring his produce in a wheelbarrow to the main road so he can go to the market.

When FBC News was the site this morning, authorities were yet to arrive to clear the debris and fix the road.