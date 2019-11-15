Home

Adverse weather affects Central Division

Edwin Nand Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @EdwinNandFBCNews
December 27, 2019 4:52 pm
Parts of the Central Division have begun to feel the effects of TC Sarai in the last hour.

Parts of the Central Division have begun to feel the effects of TC Sarai in the last hour.

Heavy rain and winds have picked up in Suva and Navua.

 

Police are patrolling the Central Business District in the Capital City, as well as residential areas.

A few people have been seen out on the roads, and authorities continue to stress that any unnecessary travel is to be avoided.

