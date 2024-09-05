National cybersecurity strategy to combat evolving threats

The government is actively investing in the safety and security of people in the digital space, and one of the major initiatives is the development of the National Cybersecurity Strategy.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communications, Manoa Kamikamica, says that this important strategy will strengthen the cybersecurity posture, given that millions have been lost due to eBay scams.

Kamikamica says Fiji has also deposited its instruments of accession to the Budapest Convention, which was done on a bipartisan basis.

He adds that an important initiative to strengthen the legislative framework is underway with the support of the donor agencies.

“This review will be benchmarked against international best practice, ensuring that the laws are not only up-to-date but also effective in addressing the evolving nature of scams.”

Kamikamica says that the parliamentary process can be utilized to uphold trust, integrity, and security.

He adds that the rapid technological evolution in Fiji has brought tremendous growth opportunities. However, it has also led to an increasing sophistication and prevalence of scams.