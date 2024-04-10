National budget to target critical challenges

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the issue of drainage has been neglected for a long time and needs urgent attention.

Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad says the upcoming national budget aims to tackle critical issues like drainage, roads, and water infrastructure.

Professor Prasad says the constant heavy rain for the past few weeks has revealed issues of flooding in towns and cities and water disruptions, along with poor road conditions.

He adds that the issue of drainage has been neglected for a long time and needs urgent attention.

Article continues after advertisement

“The state of drainage in the country, whether in rural areas or in the agriculture sector, has been completely neglected. And you see the effect of a lack of proper drainage, which is the flash flood and all that. These are the issues that we will address in the budget.”



Minister for Finance Professor Biman

Professor Prasad says the water problem is also big, which requires significant investments.

He adds that the pipes and the infrastructure are old, which needs replacement.