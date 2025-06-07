Nasinu rolls out support for informal settlements

Solar lighting and targeted support are being rolled out in informal settlements in Nasinu to improve living conditions and ensure no resident is left behind.

Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus says the focus is on delivering long-overdue services to communities that have contributed as taxpayers but received little in return.

In the first phase, 36 informal settlements were lit with solar lights, funded by the Nasinu Charitable Trust and sponsors like Gavia Sports and Vodafone.

“We managed to reach out to these informal settlements and go in, profile them, and see what assistance they needed. So, when government gives us budgetary support that is cascaded down to these informal settlements because that is subsidies from government. That is paid by taxpayers.”

Council reps are profiling settlements to ensure taxpayer-funded support reaches all areas, including non-ratepayers.

The project is set to expand, aiming to cover all 54 settlements and public shortcuts within Nasinu, improving safety and quality of life for residents.

Nasinu town council is committed to uplift every resident as the development is about dignity, equality and responsible governance.

