Nasinu resumes waste management services

Nasinu Town Council Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus has assured residents of Nasinu about improved solid waste management.

Magus revealed to FBC News that they have recently resumed the responsibility of its waste management collection services.

In 2022, Nasinu and the Suva City Council signed an agreement to share garbage collection services.

Article continues after advertisement

Magnus says the municipality has enough capability to carry out the service within Nasinu.

Recently, Nasinu has obtained four of its collection trucks that was transferred to Suva.

He adds they have also purchased a new compactor and will soon acquire a backhoe to assist in waste management services.