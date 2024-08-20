Nasinu ready for municipal elections: Magnus

The Nasinu Town Council is prepared for the announcement of the date for the Municipal Elections by the government.

Following revelation by Permanent Secretary for Local Government Seema Sharma that they are in the final stages of ironing out the logistical details of the upcoming municipal elections, Special Administrators Chair Felix Magnus says the council is geared up for this important event.

Magnus says Nasinu respects the idea of people being represented by whom they voted for.

“Once the government of the day calls the election, Nasinu should be ready. We are putting in place structures and all the processes that will ensure a sound election takes place and that people are represented through whom they choose.”

The Nasinu Town Council serves a population of over 65,000 people.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Finance Professor Biman Prasad earlier stated that Municipal Elections will take place in the first quarter of the new fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the 2024 Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival is underway at the Valelevu Ground.

The contestants are visiting senior citizens homes this afternoon and will be appearing back on festival stage later this evening.