Nasinu comes alive with carnival spirit

The 2025 Vodafone Nasinu Festival lit up the town with colour and excitement today, as crowds gathered at the festival grounds to celebrate the second-last day of the week-long carnival yesterday.

Now a staple event along the Nasinu corridor, the carnival has drawn families, friends, and local businesses from all over the area, creating a vibrant, festive atmosphere that celebrates community and culture.

For Losalini Vulimaiigiladi, who operates at the treats stand Playland Fantasy said the carnival is more than just business, it’s a place filled with joy and connection.

“So its been nice, energetic, there’s a lot of multicultural people we meet who come and buy things from us and we are happy to serve them and be there for the customers.”

Among the many families attending, Vilashni Chand from Navosai said the carnival is an annual tradition.

“We come as a family every year. The kids love it, and for us parents, it’s about creating memories we’ll always cherish.”

Food stalls, amusement rides and live entertainment continue to be major attractions. For 26-year-old Lusia Naulumatua from Nadera, the experience is about simple joys.

“Candyfloss, ice cream, music it’s all here. We’ve been looking forward to it all week!”

With the final day approaching, the festival grounds have seen a steady increase in visitors. As the sun sets and the lights come on, the carnival transforms into a lively hub of activity, music, and laughter.

The Vodafone Nasinu Carnival has once again proven to be a highlight on the local calendar, offering a space where the Nasinu community can come together to celebrate, reconnect, and enjoy the spirit of community festivity.

