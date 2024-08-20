Alleged home invasion leaves villagers on high alert

Nasekula Village in Labasa

Nasekula Village in Labasa will be implementing and observing strict security measures to safeguard vulnerable community members, particularly women, children, and the elderly.

This was highlighted by Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate to FBC News following an alleged home invasion in the village.

The alleged incident happened over the weekend when a group of men allegedly broke into a home and threatened to burn it down.

The incident left a mother and her three daughters shaken.

Ratu Jone alleges that the suspects threatened the woman and her children and demanded money.

He says that it is unfortunate to know that such an incident is now happening within the village boundaries, which is a wake-up call and close-knit villages are no longer respected.

“We have to really step up on this in stopping people from transitioning through at whatever time of the day, not only during the day but at whatever time. Because there could be drugs being taken through, or, like in that incident, a housewife being harassed and threatened to hand over money like that. It didn’t happen. We didn’t think that it would happen at once, but it has happened now. That’s why we have to step up our game on this one.

Ratu Jone also emphasizes the importance of visitors observing traditional protocols, the core role of the village headman, and the urgency for police to conduct random patrols in the village.

He says that Nasekula is known to be a safe place for everyone, but with the recent incident, including other drug cases and crimes happening in most communities, everyone has a responsibility to play in communities.



[Tui Labasa Ratu Jone Qomate]

Meanwhile, the Fiji Police Force is fully aware of this case and has continued its observance across all residential areas and village boundaries in Labasa as investigations continue.