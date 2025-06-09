Narube questions electoral reform progress

Unity Fiji Party leader Savenaca Narube is questioning the need for a second round of electoral reform consultations.

Narube believes it signals that the first round was unsuccessful and creates uncertainty for voters, especially with the next election less than a year away.

He also cast doubt on whether any meaningful reforms will actually be implemented.

He urges the government to take a realistic approach and clearly outline its plan, including considering alternative options.

“Time is of the essence here. Are we aware of the time? I think we really need to take stock of these issues. I have my doubts that these broad-based reforms will be implemented. That’s my personal view. And if they don’t implement these reforms, then what will they implement?”

Narube firmly believes the 2013 Constitution will remain in place until the next election. He stressed that electoral reforms must be prioritized, as time is quickly running out.

Management Board Member of the Fiji Labour Party, Satish Kumar, shares similar concerns, stating that the reforms are not being carried out in a timely manner.

“Doing this at the eleventh hour, as we are seeing now, with elections just a year away.I don’t know what the agenda is. With due respect to the government of the day, people have been complaining for the last three consecutive years about shortcomings in the electoral system.”

Kumar hopes the new electoral system will address these challenges and lead to a fairer, more transparent process for all parties.

