Narube advocates for expenditure switching not reduction

Outspoken economist Savenaca Narube speaking at the National Economic Summit

Outspoken economist Savenaca Narube is proposing expenditure switching instead of expenditure reduction.

Narube says this is possible if government reforms its expenses and avoid engaging in wasteful spending.

This includes spending on State-owned enterprises, which are systematically introduced in the budget year in year out.

Article continues after advertisement

“Because we don’t want to be spending hard earned revenue on expenses that are wasteful.”

Narube says innovation is needed if the economy is go back to pre-COVID 2019 growth in 2025.

“Remove that. Remove your wastage, not just some of the wastages that we know that are quite easy to identify but those that are systematically put in the budget. That’s what we need to look for.”

Narube says focus should be on transforming and diversifying natural resources as the future of development in Fiji rests on this untouched assets.