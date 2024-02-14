Nalumisa promises investigation into alleged harassment

[File Photo]

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, has assured that an investigation will be carried out regarding two men believed to be employees of Nasinu Town Council.

A social media post showed the men allegedly harassing a family who were selling vegetables somewhere in Nasinu.

It’s believed that they told the family to offload their produce and load it onto the council’s vehicle.

The man taking the video claimed he was manhandled by one of them.



Local Government Minister, Maciu Nalumisa

Minister Nalumisa assured that the matter will be dealt with.

“This type of behaviour is not condoned by the Ministry, its unethical and something to be addressed by the Ministry. If it was really done by the Nasinu Town Council employees then it has to be investigated.”

The Minister emphasized that Nasinu Town Council needs to investigate this particular issue thoroughly and ensure it is addressed and not repeated.

He added that appropriate actions will be taken against those involved.