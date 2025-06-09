Nalumisa highlights housing challenges

The Ministry of Housing is expressing concern over complex housing challenges.

These include rapid urbanization, rising land and construction costs, limited access to finance, and the persistence of informal settlements.

Speaking at the Housing Sector Forum this morning, Minister Maciu Nalumisa says the government, together with the Ministry of Housing, is working to upgrade informal settlements, expand access to homeownership grants, and explore new and innovative housing solutions.

Minister Maciu Nalumisa [File Photo]

He adds that today’s forum is crucial for planning and problem-solving, as it brings together key public and private sector partners to improve access to affordable housing.

“This forum is not just for gathering information; it is a transformative initiative. It reflects our shared determination to uplift the lives of thousands of Fijians living in informal settlements and those struggling to access secure, affordable housing. It represents our collective recognition that the right to adequate shelter is not a luxury, but a basic human right.”

Nalumisa also states that they are working in alignment with the 2025–2029 National Development Plan, which focuses on improving access to affordable housing and providing innovative financial support to help low- and middle-income families own or rent homes.

He adds that the ideas and outcomes from this forum will be presented in Parliament, where they will help guide future housing policies and decisions.

