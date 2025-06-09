Naiyaca campus on track for June completion

[Photo: PROF. UNAISI NABOBO-BABA/ FACEBOOK]

The first phase of construction for the Fiji National University’s Naiyaca Campus in Labasa is on track for completion by June next year.

Vice-Chancellor Professor Unaisi Nabobo-Baba says work is progressing well, with some classes already being held in completed sections of the campus.

The facility is expected to become a major education hub for the Northern Division, despite facing significant delays and setbacks since the project began in 2013.

“Fiji National University will begin the next phase of completing this campus in June. What you see today is just the beginning, but from June to July next year, we will make sure this is fully completed and ready for operations.”

Professor Nabobo-Baba says while the university continues to operate from its Naduna and Naiyaca campuses, the long-term plan is for Naiyaca to become the main centre of learning in Vanua Levu.

She says that despite the challenges faced over the past 15 years, the university remained determined, especially in the last two years, to ensure the project is completed.

“We are very committed at FNU to coming to Vanua Levu and making sure you take part in the development that the rest of the country is enjoying. It is our way of showing that we will continue to persist, regardless of whoever comes to stop us. We will persevere.”

The North Commanding Officer of the Republic of Fiji Military Forces, Major Penasio Mamau, says FNU’s progress aligns closely with the Government’s vision under the NaVualiku Initiative.

Meanwhile, 365 Labasa students graduated from 14 courses under FNU’s Regional and Rural Maritime TVET programme at the Naiyaca Campus last weekend, marking another milestone in strengthening education in the North.

