Nagindas outlet opens in Labasa

Local clothing retailer S.Nagindas has invested a total of $4.5 million in their North largest outlet at the Damodar City Labasa complex, which is another great milestone for the local economy and business growth in Vanua Levu.

General Manager Retail Amit Khatri highlighted to FBC News that with the new retail outlet, they are hoping for late-night transportation services to be implemented and considered for Labasa town to meet the growing demand for late-night shoppers and businesses.

He says that the new outlet has created a total of 31 local jobs and the friendly North crowd was on another level during the grand opening yesterday which is positive sign.

“It was unbelievable! The support from Labasa people, the Babasinga town, is fantastic, and we were surprised to see the people waiting outside even before the shop was opened.”

Khatri has also acknowledged the Damodar Group of Companies for providing opportunity and platform for investors and businesses to grow and offer the same shopping experience and products from Viti Levu, that will help boost the Northern economy.

Meanwhile, another retail outlet will be opened at the Nausori complex by end of the month.