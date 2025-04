[File Photo]

The man alleged to have caused the death of his 28-year old partner in Kerebula in Nadi over the weekend will be produced at the Nadi Magistrates Court today.

The Office of the Director Public Prosecutions had sanctioned the charge of murder against the accused.

The 47-year old allegedly attacked the victim who was pregnant.

She later died from her injuries.

