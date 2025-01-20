Nadi Hospital receives timely donation

[Photo: Supplied]

The Nadi Hospital has received yet another boost to its healthcare services with the donation of a Vital Signs Monitor to its General Outpatients Department by Club Wyndham Denarau Island.

The hospital’s GOPD treats an average of 350 patients daily, and this $10,000 donation will enhance its ability to provide better care for them.

The machine measures key health indicators, including heart rate, blood pressure, temperature, oxygen saturation, and respiratory rate, helping doctors determine the appropriate care based on these vital signs.

Nadi Hospital’s Board of Visitors and Trust Chair, Mohammed Israr Khan, says the resort took quick steps to embrace the opportunity to support the hospital when approached for assistance.

He highlights the hospital is planning other projects for the new year and will be reaching out to additional stakeholders to help ensure their successful execution.

Wyndham Resort’s Assistant Resort Manager, Neomai Matai, says the donation is part of the resort’s corporate social responsibility.

Matai adds that the resort aims to be at the forefront of assisting the hospital with future projects.

The hospital had recently received a $40,000 donation from Radisson Blu Resort Fiji to refurbish its Women’s Ward washroom facilities last December.