Nabouwalu passenger terminal to open soon

[Source: Ministry of Local Government/Facebook]

The Nabouwalu passenger terminal is anticipated to open in weeks to come.

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Nalumisa, Permanent Secretary, Seema Sharma, Director Town and Country Planning, Ziar Mohammed along with major stakeholders conducted inspection on the Nabouwalu bus terminal over the weekend.

The terminal will provide shelter but it will also create employment and business opportunity for those that living in Nabouwalu.

[Source: Ministry of Local Government/Facebook]



[Source: Ministry of Local Government/Facebook]

