Mutual consent on changes to Pharmacy Act

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad [left] and Opposition MP, Alvick Maharaj [Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Deputy Prime Minister Professor Biman Prasad says he is glad that Opposition MP, Alvick Maharaj has decided to voice his concerns about certain sections of the Pharmacy Profession Act 2011.

Maharaj raised the matter in Parliament, claiming that a general rule applies where a prescriber should not be a dispenser.

However, Maharaj says since there was a change in the law passed hospitals can operate their pharmacies, and they have seen there can be a compromise in a patient’s treatment.

“For example, a particular medication is not available. And if I am a prescriber and I am a dispenser, having an interest in that, I can prescribe whatever is available in my pharmacy. It does not necessarily mean that I will send them to my pharmacy, but I will prescribe what is available in my pharmacy so that it is convenient to get a prescription from me and get dispensed from the pharmacy that is owned by me.”

Maharaj goes on to say this law needs to be investigated, saying there cannot be a compromise when it comes to the health of the patients, and whether the prescriber should be allowed to also own a pharmacy, so he or she becomes a prescriber and a dispenser at the same time.

In response, Prasad says he fully agrees that the bill needs a re-look.

“I am glad that honorable Maharaj brought that issue up, Mr. Speaker, Sir. When they were in Government and we were on the other side, we opposed that, Bill. We said, Mr. Speaker, Sir, that that was not a good Bill and it was done to benefit certain people. I am very happy that honorable Maharaj now agrees, and we should look at that. He is right, Mr. Speaker, Sir.”

Opposition MP Viren Lal had also claimed that some General Practitioners were abusing this system.