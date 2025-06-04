Murder charge dropped in Teidamu Hill case

Ajay Kumar.

A four-year-long legal battle has come to an end for Ajay Kumar of Tavua, after the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions filed a nolle prosequi, formally ending murder proceedings against him.

Kumar was jointly charged with his son in 2021 over the alleged murder of his de facto partner, Saleshni Devi.

Devi’s body was found in a vehicle at the base of a cliff in Teidamu Hills, Lautoka, on the morning of September 16, 2021.

The case was called in the Lautoka High Court earlier this week, where state counsel informed the court that the prosecution will no longer pursue the matter.

Kumar’s lawyer, Jitendra Reddy, says his client had endured immense personal hardship over the past four years.

He says Kumar lost his mum, legal wife and got separated from his children.

Kumar also lost his house and suffered major losses in business.

However, he says justice has finally prevailed.

