Murder accused yet to be charged

The man who allegedly assaulted a woman to death on Monday is yet to be charged.

This alleged incident took place at Albert Lee Place, off Nailuva Road in Raiwaqa.

Police arrested the suspect on Wednesday afternoon and following the post mortem, the case is now classified as murder.

Police had earlier stated that initial information gathered was that the woman and her partner had a heated argument whereby the suspect allegedly took an object and injured the victim, resulting in her death.

Police say another woman who was staying with the couple relayed the incident to her partner, whereby a report was lodged.