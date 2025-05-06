Municipal elections key to Lautoka’s growth, says Association

Ariel shot of Lautoka city. [Photo Credit: Parliament of Fiji/ Facebook]

The Lautoka Ratepayers Association is looking forward to the confirmation of municipal election dates, which it believes will mark an important step forward in the city’s continued growth and development.

Association President Narayan Reddy highlighted that the return of elected municipal leaders will help provide stronger direction for future projects and community initiatives in Lautoka.

He emphasized that local leadership plays a vital role in addressing key urban challenges and advancing progress.

Reddy noted that issues such as urban planning, infrastructure resilience, and social development would benefit from fresh ideas and a renewed focus through elected representation.

He acknowledged that Lautoka, like many growing cities, is adapting to changing environmental and social dynamics, and strong civic engagement is essential for successful outcomes.

“As the President of the Ratepayers Association of Lautoka, I believe it’s time for residents to once again take the lead in shaping the city’s future.”

The Association remains committed to working collaboratively with relevant authorities and stakeholders to support a vibrant, inclusive, and forward-looking Lautoka.

