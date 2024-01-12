Multimillion-dollar Ba Court operational this month

The multimillion-dollar Ba Court complex is expected to be fully operational by the end of this month.

Deputy Prime Minister Biman Prasad, during his tour of Ba, was briefed on the project’s progress by the Manager of Capital Development Judiciary, Kitione Tui, who expressed his enthusiasm for showcasing the new complex to Prasad.

Tui says the project includes the construction of one high court and two magistrates’ courtrooms, designed to meet the growing judicial needs in the area.

During the tour, Tui provided Prasad with a comprehensive update on the development, highlighting the key features and facilities that make the complex an essential addition to the legal infrastructure.

“Everything is completed, so the team at the Ba Court has already started relocating all the relevant files, so moving forward, they will continue to relocate until the end of this month, and the court will be in full operation from the complex.”

Tui says the Ba Court complex is strategically positioned to serve not only Ba but also the surrounding areas of Tavua and Rakiraki.

He says this approach is expected to alleviate the burden on existing facilities, ensuring that legal services are more readily available to the local communities.

With the new complex’s impending opening, about 50 staff members will be based there, contributing to the court’s effective functioning.