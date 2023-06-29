Multi-million dollar water treatment plant opens

The people of Vunidawa and greater Naitasiri area now have access to clean and treated water.

This after the new $3.3 million Vunidawa Raw Water Treatment Plant, funded by the government was commissioned today.

Minister for Public Works, Ro Filipe Tuisawau says accessing clean water and improved sanitation is a constitutional right for every citizen.

He says the new treatment plant has advanced technology to cater to the needs of around 1, 000 people in the area.

“Today we are all gathered by the state-of-the art raw package treatment plant. This is a symbol of the commitment of your government; in fact, it shouldn’t be only the commitment of this government but any government given the basic needs of water.”

Liuliu ni Vanua Uraia Rokovonovono has acknowledge all those involved in the project, as this will benefit the majority of villagers.

“I’m thankful that God has his own timing. I remembered the struggles that we had to go through three decades ago in cleaning the dirt since there was no washout or when there was a heavy rain, and we are so thankful for what we have witnessed today.”

This new plant has a treatment capacity of 500,000 litres per day and can handle high turbidity levels that will guarantee safe, potable, and improved water quality and supply during unfavourable weather conditions.

The plant will serve the Vunidawa Government Station, Vunidawa Hospital, two schools, shopping centres and nearby villages and communities.

It also has provisions for more connections to meet future demands.