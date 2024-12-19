MSAF prioritizes vessel safety this festive season

[File Photo]

The Maritime Safety Authority will ensure that only the allowable number of passengers board vessels departing for the outer islands during this festive season.

Chief executive officer Joeli Cawaki said his team is taking extra measures to ensure that all vessels providing services to maritime islands and coastal communities comply with safety requirements over the Christmas and New Year holidays.

He said MSAF staff will remain on duty throughout the holiday period to monitor vessel operations.

Article continues after advertisement

“For every vessel, there is a limit on the number of passengers, known as the safe-manning level. We monitor not only the vessels themselves but also ensure that passengers are within the allowed capacity.”

Cawaki also highlighted an issue recently, where passengers had to be removed from a vessel due to overcrowding.

He said MSAF is working with ship owners to ensure that tickets are sold in line with vessel capacity limits.