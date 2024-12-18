MSAF officers on duty through festive season

Maritime Safety Authority of Fiji chief executive officer Joeli Cawaki is warning shipping operators against overbooking passengers traveling to outer islands during the festive season.

“My message to them is very simple, only book the safe number of passengers – any extra people will be sent off the vessel,” he said, speaking to FBC News this morning.

“And this inconvenience is on the vessel owner and management.

Article continues after advertisement

“You know the number of life jackets and life rafts each vessel has – and that is the only number of people MSAF will allow on board.

“Earlier this week, we ordered people off a vessel that was preparing to travel to Lau.

“My message to vessel owners is very clear – we will have MSAF officials at every jetty and they will do a headcount before the ship leaves.

“The onus is on you to ensure only the number of people who can safely travel on that vessel is on board, and no more than that.”

Cawaki said MSAF officers will be working right through the festive season and into the new year when passengers make their return trip home.

“We are doing this for the safety of the traveling public and ask that all vessel owners work with us to achieve this.”