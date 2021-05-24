Home

News

MRD inspects Vatukoula Gold Mine

Kreetika Kumar Multimedia Journalist [email protected] | @KreetikaFBCNews
September 3, 2021 3:12 pm
[Source: Fijian Government]

The Mineral Resources Department inspected the Vatukoula Gold Mine following concerns raised by stakeholders on the number of COVID-19 positive cases.

Earlier this year all mining companies were advised to develop COVID-19 prevention protocols and VGML had developed its in-house guideline.

The company had to transition from COVID-19 prevention to COVID-19- containment which was carried out by the Sub-Divisional Medical Officer and Sub-divisional Health Inspector Tavua.

During the visit, the team from MRD in partnership with the Ministry of Health verified and inspected the mines ensuring COVID-19 protocols were met and workplace conditions were safe to help reduce COVID-19 transmission.

This support network is critical in keeping the mine operational through this difficult time.

This also ensures that 1400 mine employees continue to be employed including mining operators.

The MRD team also conducted underground inspections in terms of its regulatory function and assess how VGML is managing the self-regulation of the mine given the border closure and restrictions in place.

