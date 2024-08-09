MPs told to take disputes to court

Speaker Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu (left) and Independent MP Jone Usamate

Speaker of Parliament Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu has firmly upheld his authority, stating that any Member of Parliament questioning his decisions should seek redress in court.

His statement came in response to concerns raised by Independent MP Jone Usamate regarding the proportional representation of independent MPs in parliamentary committees.

Usamate argued that, according to parliamentary rules, representation in Standing Committees should reflect the overall party strength in Parliament.

Article continues after advertisement

However, given that the independent MPs no longer belong to a political party, they should be grouped and represented accordingly in the committees.

The Speaker addressed this by explaining that the 26 MPs, who originally entered Parliament under the FijiFirst party were now considered independent due to legal changes.

Ratu Naiqama states that they have since formed two separate blocs—one with 16 members and another with 9.

These groups, he says have been given the autonomy to organize themselves, including the appointment of leaders and whips, to ensure their effective participation in parliamentary proceedings.

Ratu Naiqama stressed that despite these MPs having been elected under a party banner, they are now independent by law.

He encouraged them to continue working together within their blocs, emphasizing that this arrangement reflects the democratic process.

The Speaker also announced adjustments in the Standing Committee representation to ensure fair participation of the two blocs within the opposition.