Moturiki water woes under government radar

Moturiki Island.

Infrastructure Minister Ro Filipe Tuisawau says he’s aware of the water problems on Moturiki Island.

Residents say the water project, launched just two years ago, is now a source of frustration with families struggling to access clean water after the system reportedly broke down.

FBC News understands cheaper materials were used to connect Moturiki to Ovalau’s main supply in 2022, a decision now under review.

Article continues after advertisement

Ro Filipe says a full report has been requested.

“I need to get an update from Water Authority on that—it’s been an ongoing issue, not just on Moturiki, but also Levuka.”

When the issue continued, villagers asked for water tanks but were told funds were used for a Minister’s trip to Lau. The Minister says he is unaware of this.

Meanwhile, the government is allocating $6.4 million this year to expand water access in rural and maritime areas building on the 21,000 Fijians who gained access last year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.