Mother of abandoned baby identified

Investigators have identified the mother of the baby found abandoned in a hostel washroom in Lautoka earlier this week.

Police say investigators will await clearance from medical authorities to allow the questioning process to begin.

The investigation is being handled by officers from the Criminal Investigations Department in Lautoka.

The newborn baby was discovered on Monday inside a washroom at a tertiary institution hostel in Lautoka.

A student made the discovery after hearing a baby crying.

The newborn was found inside a sanitary bin.

