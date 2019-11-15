More than $90k to be spent on thermal scanners

Permanent Secretary for Immigration Yogesh Karan says around $90,000 will be invested in the provision of thermal scanners.

Karan says as part of their preventative measures against the deadly COVID-19 virus, three thermal scanners will be purchased.

These are to be used at the Nadi and Nausori airports with one of the main sea ports also expected to get a machine.

The Permanent Secretary says with no coronavirus cases in Fiji, they are working with the Ministry of Health to ensure that statistic remains.

“Our role at the borders is to identify those persons and refer to the Ministry of Health and that’s the assurance that I have got from Ministry of Health, they’re fully prepared should there be a case and that they will take care from the secondary line.”

Meanwhile, an expanded restriction list came into effect today with nationals from Iran, Italy and Chenogdo County and Daegu City in South Korea added to the banned list along with China.

Karan says any nationals from these four countries will not be allowed entry into Fiji.

He adds that the thermal scanners are expected to be set up by the end of March.