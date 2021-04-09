More than $880k paid out as pine stumpage

Fiji Pine Limited has paid out more than $880,000 as stumpage to the landowners of Nasarawaqa in Bua.

Board Chair Ratu Wiliame Katonivere presented the cheque to the iTaukei Land Trust Board today for the harvesting of pine trees from Mataqali Carakinayagi and Mataqali Solevu’s leased land.

He adds they value their relationship with pine landowners and strive to ensure that they get a fair return.

Article continues after advertisement

Katonivere adds this pay-out will put a smile on the landowner’s faces and give hope to their family.

Apart from the land rentals that are paid yearly, there is also a 12% stumpage payment made for areas harvested when the trees are 20 years and above, which is the average maturity age.