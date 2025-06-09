More support for ethnic communities

The Minister for Multiethnic Affairs has disbursed the second round of $228,000 under the Multi-ethnic Grant Program.

The Ministry says many communities, particularly in rural areas where government services are limited, have effectively used this grant to upgrade their local facilities.

This round of funding is benefiting six communities in the Central Division and one in the Eastern Division.

The grant program goes beyond financial assistance.

“Our assistance has not only improved access to resources but has also fostered greater cooperation and unity among community members working towards shared goals.”

The funds will be used to install solar street lights, and repair buildings and cemeteries.

Nukumoto Women’s Club President, Ranjana Kumar, says the grant will help improve safety for young girls in their community, especially those returning home from work in the dark, as there are currently no street lights in the area.

Tokotoka Mandali President Naresh Chandra says the funds will be used to assist community members during weddings and funerals.

While a Levuka community representative, Ditendra Kumar says part of the grant will go towards renovating a cemetery that was damaged during Cyclone Winston.

The Ministry had distributed $1.48 million in the first round of grants.

A request has been submitted for increased funding in the next government budget to assist more communities in the upcoming financial year.

